Small businesses in India at highest ransomware risk: Report

"Nearly 17 per cent of ransomware attacks in India attack businesses that have over Rs 80 billion in annual revenue. However, most often, ransomware in India targets companies with annual revenue between Rs 8-40 billion (41.5 per cent)," the findings showed.



Companies with an employee count of between 201-500 are the victims of 22.60 per cent of attacks, and those with between 1,001-5,000 employees are victims of 17 per cent of ransomware hacks in the country.



About 11.3 per cent of ransomware attacks in India target companies that employ more than 10,000 employees, said the report that analysed numerous databases of ransomware incidents that affected over 5,000 companies globally.