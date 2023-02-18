'Smart City' project a Rs 1000 cr scam, says Goa Cong

"The BJP government has become 'extra smart' to loot the exchequer of the state. We want transparency in this work. We want to know the quality of work. There should be safety while working on this project. But nothing has been done," he said.



Janardhan Bhandari said that people and tourists are suffering due to the ongoing work which has been taking place for the last many years. "BJP is trying to loot money by doing sub-standard work," he said.



Varad Mardolkar said that it is dangerous to even walk in Panaji city. "We will take steps to expose the scam that took place in this smart city project," he said.



He said that Congress will file a criminal case against the "concerned persons" in this regard.