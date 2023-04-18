Smart city works in Srinagar heritage-blind and tacky, says Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday lashed out at the administration for causing "inconvenience" to the public and "destroying aesthetics" in Srinagar city as part of the developmental works under the smart city project.



"Excavating half of Srinagar for a Smart City' by reducing motorable roads to increase pedestrian paths isn't just causing harrowing inconvenience. It also comes at the cost of aesthetics," Mufti wrote on Twitter.