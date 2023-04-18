Smart city works in Srinagar heritage-blind and tacky, says Mehbooba
The former J-K chief minister said traditional and heritage style of architecture and planning is being replaced by "hideous tiles seen in public toilets"
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday lashed out at the administration for causing "inconvenience" to the public and "destroying aesthetics" in Srinagar city as part of the developmental works under the smart city project.
"Excavating half of Srinagar for a Smart City' by reducing motorable roads to increase pedestrian paths isn't just causing harrowing inconvenience. It also comes at the cost of aesthetics," Mufti wrote on Twitter.
The former J-K chief minister said traditional and heritage style of architecture and planning is being replaced by "hideous tiles seen in public toilets".
"Sad to see beautiful divarstones demolished to make way for tacky & distasteful planning. Urban landscaping can be done without destroying our traditional aesthetics," she said.
