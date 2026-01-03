Smog and fog shroud Delhi, air quality poor; IMD issues Yellow Alert
Delhi’s AQI hits 235, remaining in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category, says CPCB data via SAMEER app
On Saturday morning, Delhi awoke beneath a shroud of dense smog and mist, the city’s iconic landmarks veiled in a ghostly haze. Rashtrapati Bhawan and India Gate appeared almost spectral, while the usually bustling Kartavya Path saw visibility plummet, causing traffic slowdowns and disrupting the rhythm of daily life across the capital.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) via the SAMEER app, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered at 235, placing the city in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category. Authorities have urged residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments, to limit outdoor exposure as the winter air grows thick and unhealthy.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of dense fog blanketing the city during the early hours. Temperatures have dipped noticeably, with the minimum expected between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius — a stark drop from Friday’s 9 degrees — while daytime highs are likely to linger around 18 degrees Celsius. Morning fog is expected to linger, casting a soft, ethereal veil over the capital.
Adding to the chill, the IMD has forecast a cold wave affecting isolated areas of Delhi between January 3 and January 6. Defined as minimum temperatures 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the seasonal norm, this cold wave is anticipated to extend into pockets of Haryana as well.
Despite the lingering haze, a marginal improvement in air quality has been noted compared to earlier in the week. On Friday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 236, a slight relief from Thursday’s alarming 380, which fell firmly in the ‘very poor’ bracket. Meteorologists credited the improvement to subtle shifts in wind patterns and temperature.
The Air Quality Early Warning System cautions that pollution levels may remain in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, with the potential to worsen to ‘very poor’ between January 4 and 5 depending on prevailing weather conditions. Authorities continue to monitor the city’s winter atmosphere closely, urging citizens to exercise caution as Delhi navigates the combined grip of cold and pollution.
The capital, wrapped in fog and smog, stands as a muted tableau of winter’s harsh embrace, its daily life slowed and softened beneath the veil of haze.
With IANS inputs
