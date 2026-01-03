Smog and fog shroud Delhi, air quality poor; IMD issues Yellow Alert

On Saturday morning, Delhi awoke beneath a shroud of dense smog and mist, the city’s iconic landmarks veiled in a ghostly haze. Rashtrapati Bhawan and India Gate appeared almost spectral, while the usually bustling Kartavya Path saw visibility plummet, causing traffic slowdowns and disrupting the rhythm of daily life across the capital.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) via the SAMEER app, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered at 235, placing the city in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category. Authorities have urged residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments, to limit outdoor exposure as the winter air grows thick and unhealthy.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of dense fog blanketing the city during the early hours. Temperatures have dipped noticeably, with the minimum expected between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius — a stark drop from Friday’s 9 degrees — while daytime highs are likely to linger around 18 degrees Celsius. Morning fog is expected to linger, casting a soft, ethereal veil over the capital.