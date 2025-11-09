Smog chokes Delhi-NCR as AQI breaches 400 mark in several places

Saturday’s CPCB data had already crowned Delhi as the most polluted city in India, a title it seems unwilling to relinquish. The smog did not stop at the capital’s borders — Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad mirrored its toxic gloom, their skies heavy with invisible poisons.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the weather would offer little relief. With minimum temperatures hovering around 13°C and no rain expected, cold winds and stagnant air were conspiring to trap pollutants closer to the ground. The familiar winter malaise — fog laced with smog — has returned, making mornings both misty and menacing.

Health experts have raised alarms over the mounting danger. Prolonged exposure to such air, they caution, can trigger respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, especially in children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma.

The IMD explained that the falling temperature and reduced wind speed create a lid over the city, preventing pollutants from dispersing. Dust from construction sites, vehicular emissions, and industrial smoke continue to feed the haze, turning Delhi’s winter air into a slow, unseen poison.

Public health advisories urge residents to stay indoors, wear protective masks, and avoid early morning or late evening outings when pollution peaks.

As the city trudges through another winter of haze, the question lingers like the smog itself — how long can Delhi hold its breath?

