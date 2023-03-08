Smoke from Kochi waste plant fire toxic; declare health emergency there: Kerala LoP

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Wednesday urged the state government to declare a health emergency in the areas around Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, claiming that the toxic smoke from the waste mound fire has created serious health problems for the people living there.

Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan said, "An immediate health emergency should be declared in the area and adequate remedial measures should be taken after testing the level of air pollution there." Satheesan, a senior Congress leader, alleged that the air quality in the area has come down drastically, forcing people to inhale toxic fumes.

"People are widely dizzy. Smoke is spreading not only in Kochi city but also in nearby districts", Satheesan claimed.