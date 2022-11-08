'Soaring demand' of remdesivir, oxygen during 2nd wave of COVID-19: MHA

These efforts ensured ready availability of oxygen at the district level, besides uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen from usual channels, the report said.



The ministry noted that it had set up a 1,000 bedded temporary hospital in Delhi after sudden spurt in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital in June, 2020 resulting in non-availability of beds in hospitals.



This hospital was again activated in the month of April, 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) helped setting up two 500-bed hospitals in Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar and establishment of 16 RT-PCR labs in nine states/UTs from PM-CARES funds.



Two makeshift 500-bedded Covid hospitals were also set up in Jammu and Srinagar in view of the increasing number of cases in Jammu and Srinagar.



During the second wave of COVID-19, there was a massive shortage of hospital beds, life-saving drugs and medical oxygen in some parts of the country, particularly in Delhi-NCR.