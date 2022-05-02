Social security right of every needy, time ripe for all states to implement it: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Centre to implement social security in the entire country as it is the "right" of every needy.



"The state government is committed to providing social security to each eligible person and free medicines and treatment in hospitals are part of this." He said that the time is ripe for all the states to implement it and urged the Central Government to provide social security to all the eligible.



The UPA government brought Right to Education, Right to Employment, and Right to Food Security, which were initial steps in this direction, he said, adding that Rajasthan has become a leading state in the country in implementing Universal Health Coverage. With over 1.34 crore families in the state being linked with Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, costly treatment of diseases of kidney, heart, liver, bone marrow etc are now being provided free of cost, he added.