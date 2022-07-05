Society should be sensitive about people with different sexual orientation: Calcutta HC

With a feeling that the marriage would be another disaster for her as well as her would- be spouse, the woman left home and started residing at an NGO-run home in South Kolkata.



The parents reached that home with the police. However, the woman refused to go with her parents. Instead, she gave a written declaration to the police that she, being an adult, voluntarily decided to stay at the NGO-run home and no one had put pressure on her to do so. She also mentioned in the written declaration that she voluntarily decided to stay away from her ancestral residence, unable to bear the pressure of ridicules from neighbours and blood- relations.



The parents approached the division bench of the Calcutta High Court. In the court also the woman clearly said that she did not want to stay with her parents. After examining all related documents as well as the police report, the division bench dismissed the habeas corpus case filed in this connection by the parents.