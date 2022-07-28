'Sole Medal Prospect': Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini gets Delhi HC breather

The court noted that the alleged charges are prima facie not against Jasleen.



"Prima facie and for the purposes of considering the prayer for interim relief, the Court takes into consideration the submission of learned counsel for the petitioner that the allegation of sexual assault was laid against another athlete and not the petitioner here. Learned counsels appearing for the respondents have been unable to dislodge that contention or draw the attention of the Court to any material or evidence which may indicate that the petitioner here had in fact broken any norms of discipline or indulged in acts of sexual assault which are so alleged to have been committed."