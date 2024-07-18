Some BJP MLAs are keen on joining NCP (SP): Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday, 18 July, claimed that some BJP MLAs are keen on joining the NCP (SP).

He said the "switch" to the Sharad Pawar-led outfit has started in the form of ex-corporators, referring to the resignation of Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Ajit Gavhane and two former corporators.

Gavhane had said on Wednesday that they would seek the blessing of Sharad Pawar.

Speaking to reporters after a press conference here, the senior NCP (SP) leader claimed that some MLAs from the BJP are also interested in being a part of his party as they are “disappointed after not getting representation in the government”.

“MLAs from the NCP (headed by Ajit Pawar) will also return. However, Sharad Pawar will decide who will be taken into NCP (SP),” he said.

Asked if Ajit Pawar is one among them, Deshmukh said, “He is making his own party. Let him expand it.”

Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that a decision on the potential entry of any leader in his party will be a collective one, refusing to confirm whether Ajit Pawar will be accommodated if he chooses to return.