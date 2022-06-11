Some political parties behind Howrah violence, strict action will be taken: Mamata

"As I have said before, normal life has been affected by violent incidents in Howrah over the last two days. Some political parties are behind this they want to instigate riots. But this won't be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those involved. Why should common people suffer because of sin committed by BJP," Banerjee tweeted in Bengali.

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district.