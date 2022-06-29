Son carries 75-yr-old woman to hospital in bedsheet in Gujarat

In the surrounding villages of Narmada, due to lack of paved roads or bridges over rivers, people have to walk four to five kms to reach the main road and if anyone falls ill in the village, they are forced to go to the hospital.



Dhiraj Vasava's 75-year-old mother, who lives in Zarwani's Ukhakund falia, fell ill. Eventually the old woman was taken to the hospital tied in a bedsheet. The tribals are forced to carry the sick patients to the hospital on their shoulders.



"My 75-year-old mother Devkiben fell ill and had to be taken to hospital. Since a vehicle could not reach our village, we wrapped her in a bedsheet and crossed the river to reach the main road. From there she was taken in a vehicle to Rajpipla Civil Hospital. The road has not been built in our falia for years," said Dhiraj Vasava, son of the patient.