Son older than father? Errors in Maharashtra voters’ list ignored, says Oppn

Ahead of a joint meeting with Maharashtra’s top election officials, Opposition leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and other parties renewed allegations of massive irregularities in the state’s electoral rolls — a key issue that has gained momentum under the Opposition’s ongoing ‘Vote Chori’ (vote theft) campaign over the 2024 Lok Sabha election, based on evaluation of voter rolls and voting patterns.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Congress and supported by allies, alleges deep-rooted flaws in the voter registration system and systematic manipulation of rolls to benefit the ruling BJP.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on 15 October, Wednesday, reiterated those concerns, claiming that the state’s voters’ list contains “hundreds and thousands of errors” that have not been properly corrected despite repeated appeals.

“We had requested the election officials to correct it, but it was never done properly. It appears the BJP and those in power do not want a fair and error-free voters list before the local body elections,” he said, accusing the Election Commission of India and the central government of collusion in this “deliberate negligence” of maintaining voter accuracy.

Joining him, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said Tuesday’s discussions with electoral authorities were “unsatisfactory,” adding that the opposition bloc had demanded a second consecutive meeting to push for action. The delegation is meeting state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and chief electoral officer S. Chockalingam to demand “immediate rectification” of the anomalies and transparent publication of deletions and additions to the electoral rolls.