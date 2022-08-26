Sonali Phogat's personal assistant arrested in Goa

The Goa Police on Friday arrested Sudhir Sangwan -- the personal assistant of Sonali Phogat, along with Sukhwinder Singh, in connection with the murder case of the Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star.



Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi while addressing a press conference on Friday said Sangwan has confessed to the crime.



The police officer said that after reaching Goa, he along with Sukhwinder took Sonali Phogat to Curlie's restaurant in North Goa on the pretext of partying and he (Sangwan) mixed some obnoxious substance in drinking water and forced Sonali to drink it.

"After drinking the water she felt uneasy and sick in the restaurant. Later she was taken by Sangwan and Sukhwinder to hotel, where they were staying and then to St Antony's hospital, Anjuna where she was declared brought dead," he said.