Sonam Wangchuk alleges house arrest ahead of Ladakh protest

Sonam Wangchuk alleged he was placed under house arrest, with around 25 police and paramilitary personnel deployed outside his Ladakh residence ahead of a planned protest

He opposed the 4 December Hill Council elections, demanded greater autonomy for Ladakh and sought the release of the Commission of Inquiry report into last year's September 24 incident

Ladakh Police defended the restrictions, citing prohibitory orders issued by the chief electoral officer and Leh district magistrate amid the ongoing election process

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has alleged that he has been placed under house arrest, with around 25 police and paramilitary personnel deployed outside his residence in Ladakh ahead of a planned protest over various demands concerning the Union Territory.

In a video message shared on X and Facebook late Thursday, Wangchuk said security personnel, vehicles and tents had been stationed outside his residence since Wednesday night. He further claimed that armed personnel had been deployed around his house, restricting his movement.

Questioning the authorities' reported claim that he had only been "advised to stay at home", Wangchuk said the heavy security presence effectively amounted to house arrest. He also announced that he would challenge the restrictions before the appropriate legal authorities, including the magistrate, High Court and Supreme Court.

The restrictions come as Wangchuk and other activists, including leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), were preparing to organise a sit-in protest over several long-standing demands concerning Ladakh.