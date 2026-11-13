Sonam Wangchuk alleges house arrest ahead of Ladakh protest
Wangchuk opposes 4 December Hill Council polls, seeks greater autonomy for Ladakh and the release of 24 September incident inquiry report
Sonam Wangchuk alleged he was placed under house arrest, with around 25 police and paramilitary personnel deployed outside his Ladakh residence ahead of a planned protest
He opposed the 4 December Hill Council elections, demanded greater autonomy for Ladakh and sought the release of the Commission of Inquiry report into last year's September 24 incident
Ladakh Police defended the restrictions, citing prohibitory orders issued by the chief electoral officer and Leh district magistrate amid the ongoing election process
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has alleged that he has been placed under house arrest, with around 25 police and paramilitary personnel deployed outside his residence in Ladakh ahead of a planned protest over various demands concerning the Union Territory.
In a video message shared on X and Facebook late Thursday, Wangchuk said security personnel, vehicles and tents had been stationed outside his residence since Wednesday night. He further claimed that armed personnel had been deployed around his house, restricting his movement.
Questioning the authorities' reported claim that he had only been "advised to stay at home", Wangchuk said the heavy security presence effectively amounted to house arrest. He also announced that he would challenge the restrictions before the appropriate legal authorities, including the magistrate, High Court and Supreme Court.
The restrictions come as Wangchuk and other activists, including leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), were preparing to organise a sit-in protest over several long-standing demands concerning Ladakh.
One of the key issues is the scheduling of the upcoming Autonomous Hill Development Council elections for 4 December. Wangchuk has objected to holding the elections during winter, arguing that a significant section of Ladakh's population would be away from the region.
He also alleged that the Hill Councils had been rendered ineffective and deprived of meaningful powers, reiterating demands for greater autonomy and administrative authority.
The activist further called for the release of the Commission of Inquiry report into the 24 September incident last year, alleging that the findings were being withheld. He maintained that protests across Ladakh would continue until the region's demands were addressed.
Appealing for nationwide support, Wangchuk said the people of Ladakh had consistently stood alongside India's younger generation and soldiers guarding the country's borders. He urged citizens across the country to extend their solidarity to the region's ongoing struggle.
Meanwhile, Ladakh Police defended its preventive action, stating that it was being carried out in accordance with prohibitory orders issued by the chief electoral officer of UT Ladakh and the district magistrate of Leh.
The orders regulate public rallies, protests and other gatherings within Leh Municipality amid the ongoing election exercise.
With PTI inputs