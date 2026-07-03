Wangchuk hunger strike enters Day 6, CJP calls for nationwide solidarity fast

As educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its sixth day on Friday, 3 July, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the activist's health had deteriorated further and appealed to supporters across the country to observe a one-day fast in solidarity with the protest.

In a health update posted on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk's blood pressure was 110/75 mmHg, pulse rate 72 beats per minute and blood sugar level 61 mg/dL.

According to Dipke, Wangchuk appeared "far weaker and more exhausted" than in previous days, though the activist himself maintained that he was doing fine.

"It is Day 6 of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. Today, he looks far weaker and more exhausted than he did a few days ago. For the first time, I could see the pain on his face as his health continued to deteriorate. He told us he is fine and there is nothing to worry about, but the reality is different," Dipke said.

In a separate post, Dipke described Wangchuk as "a great educationist" risking his life for students and questioned the Centre's silence. "A great educationist is risking his own life to seek justice for students. When will the government wake up?" he wrote.