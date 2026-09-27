‘Why such control over media?’ Wangchuk’s question on Leh violence anniversary

“Today, when these people need their voices to reach the country, where are you?” he asked, questioning what he described as excessive media control in the country. He also asked why there was “so much control over the media, as if this country were a dictatorship”.

Wangchuk said he wanted to raise several questions with the government on behalf of local people, particularly over the events of September last year.

He alleged that people were killed during the violence despite there being no firing orders or warnings, claiming that unarmed protesters were directly fired upon. He said dozens more people could have died had the hospital in Leh not played a crucial role in treating the injured.

According to Wangchuk, four people were killed and more than 80 were injured during the violence, while more than 80 people were arrested and charged with attempt to murder.

“We want to ask why the government did this,” he said.

Wangchuk also referred to the inquiry committee headed by justice Chauhan, which was set up by the government following demands from local people to investigate the violence.

He said more than a year had passed but the committee’s report had still not been made public.

“The government is sitting on the report and suppressing it,” Wangchuk said, adding that the delay had eroded public trust.

He said the government’s first responsibility was to make the findings public and urged it to release the report at the earliest.

Wangchuk has extended support to the CJP’s 2 October movement but said he may not be able to attend the protest in person.

He said the government’s failure to release the report has raised concerns among people in Ladakh and affected public trust.