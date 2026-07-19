Wangchuk’s wife moves Delhi HC to shift activist from Safdarjung Hospital
Gitanjali J. Angmo alleges Safdarjung Hospital denies climate activist's discharge or transfer despite requests
The health concerns surrounding climate activist Sonam Wangchuk intensified on Sunday after his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility of her choice.
Angmo said she had "lost faith" in the treatment process at Safdarjung Hospital and wanted Wangchuk moved before his condition worsened. She said the family was seeking only the right to choose the best possible medical care for him.
In a post on X, Angmo alleged that the hospital had refused to discharge Wangchuk or allow his transfer despite repeated requests. She also questioned the details provided in the hospital’s public health bulletin, claiming that the reported potassium levels did not reflect the actual situation.
"No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care," she said, adding that restrictions placed on their movement due to the heavy police presence around the hospital had made the situation more difficult.
Angmo claimed that around 30 police personnel were stationed on their floor, with more than 100 deployed across the hospital premises, and described the circumstances as "not medical care" but "illegal detention".
She said she had sought an urgent hearing from the high court, requesting permission to move Wangchuk to another facility before his health deteriorates further.
Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after his health condition reportedly deteriorated during the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. He began the protest on 28 June in support of a CJP-led demonstration over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.
With PTI inputs