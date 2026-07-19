Wangchuk’s wife moves Delhi HC to shift activist from Safdarjung Hospital

The health concerns surrounding climate activist Sonam Wangchuk intensified on Sunday after his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility of her choice.

Angmo said she had "lost faith" in the treatment process at Safdarjung Hospital and wanted Wangchuk moved before his condition worsened. She said the family was seeking only the right to choose the best possible medical care for him.

In a post on X, Angmo alleged that the hospital had refused to discharge Wangchuk or allow his transfer despite repeated requests. She also questioned the details provided in the hospital’s public health bulletin, claiming that the reported potassium levels did not reflect the actual situation.