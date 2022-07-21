Sonia Gandhi arrives at ED office for questioning in National Herald case

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday reached the Enforcement Directorate's office in New Delhi for questioning in the National Herald case.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

Sonia Gandhi, who was diagnosed with Covid recently, was seen wearing a mask and was accompanied by her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.