Sonia, Modi, Stalin, Pawar lead tributes for Sitaram Yechury

"He was uncompromising in his commitment to the values of our country’s Constitution embodied so very forcefully in its Preamble. He was fierce in his determination to protect India’s diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism. He was, of course, a life-long communist but that faith was anchored in democratic values. Indeed, his twelve-year stint in Parliament was memorable and left his indelible mark.

"He played a pivotal role in UPA-1 and more recently contributed enormously to the emergence of the INDIA group in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He will be sorely missed."

Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

"The country has lost a leader who dedicated his life to a cause to protect the interests of labourers, farmers, and the common man. His devotion to his party and an honest commitment to the values will always be considered ideal in politics. I express my tributes to Yechury for consistently maintaining personal relationships despite political differences," Shinde said in a post on X.

"A key leader of CPM passed away today. He will always be remembered as an important voice among the left parties. He was general secretary of the CPI-M two times consecutively. His death is a major loss to the left parties in the country. He was indeed an important voice for the labourers, workers and farmers. I offer my tributes to Yechury," Pawar said.