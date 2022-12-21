Sonia Gandhi: Silence on matters of serious concern has become defining feature of this government's tenure

In the midst of the ongoing row over Chinese transgressions in India, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a Congress Parliamentary Meeting on Wednesday at Parliament's Central Hall. In attendance were party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and all party MPs.

Sonia Gandhi spoke emphatically about the polarised state of the country, the crises facing us such as unemployment, weakening of democratic institutions, the price of commodities, as well as the economic blowback from the poor implementation of demonitisation and the GST bill.

She also expressed concern over the threat to internal security from repeated Chinese transgressions and the lack of answers from the Centre. She emphasised that, "When facing a significant national challenge, it has been the tradition in our country to bring Parliament into confidence. A debate can shed light on several critical questions." And that, "It is the duty of the government of the day to inform the public and explain its policies and actions."

She expressed grave concerns over the way in which the centre has been dodging any discussion on the matter and keeping the opposition parties as well as the people in the dark. Later today, 12 opposition parties are staging a protest against the government at the Gandhi statue in the parliamentary premises.

Mrs. Gandhi spoke also of the impact that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has had on the nation's psyche, and in the overwhelming response it has received, she highlighted how Indians desire peace and harmony above all else.

Read the full transcript of her speech here: