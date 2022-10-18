Sooraj Barjatya moves away from family-dramas with 'Uunchai'

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Uunchai' was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer packs in a surprise in terms of genre from director Sooraj Barjatya, who is otherwise known for telling stories with the backdrop of family drama. The trailer of 'Uunchai' presents a story of four friends in their old age.



It features the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa, who are longtime friends. The trailer establishes Danny's wish to take his friends to the Everest Base Camp, wanting to relive his childhood with his friends.



But, disaster strikes when Danny's character passes away because of old age. After this, the three friends decide to take the trek in his memory. Parineeti Chopra plays the character of a trek guide, and explains the difficulties of the trek but unsure of the group of friends' possibility of completing the trek.