Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment

A Delhi court sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment on Saturday for killing TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008 while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail.

While sentencing Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar to life imprisonment, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on each of them.

The fifth convict, Ajay Sethi, was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 7.25 lakh. The court, however, noted that he had already undergone more than 14 years of imprisonment.

The court also ordered that of the total fine amount imposed on the convicts, Rs 12 lakh will be paid to the victim's family.