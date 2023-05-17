Sourav Ganguly's security cover upgraded to Z category

The West Bengal government has decided to upgrade the security cover of former Indian cricket team captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to Z category, a senior official said.

The decision was taken on Tuesday following the expiry of the tenure of Y category security provided to Ganguly.

"As the security cover of the VVIP expired, a review was done as per the protocol and it was decided to raise Ganguly's security cordon to Z category," he said.

As per the new security arrangement, the former cricketer will have 8 to 10 police personnel guarding him, the official said.