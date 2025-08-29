South Mumbai paralysed by Maratha quota protest gridlock

South Mumbai is facing a severe traffic gridlock as the Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange Patil brings key city arteries to a standstill. Thousands of protesters gathered near Azad Maidan on 29 August, Thursday, prompting extensive road closures and diversions from 6 a.m.

The Mumbai Traffic Police allowed only emergency vehicles to navigate major routes, including the Eastern Freeway, Atal Setu and the Coastal Road.

Traffic bottlenecks were reported from almost every entry point into South Mumbai, with areas around CSMT, Fort and Nariman Point particularly affected. The Eastern Freeway was completely blocked by protest vehicles, while the Coastal Road experienced a snarl stretching from Priyadarshini Park (PDP) to Nariman Point, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

On the ground, visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Fort area showed thousands of protesters marching in unison, waving placards and chanting slogans as they occupied arterial roads.

The sheer scale of the turnout slowed vehicular movement to a crawl across south-central Mumbai. Videos also showed hundreds of supporters gathered on CSMT platforms, further adding to the chaos.

The protest convoy, which began in Jalna district on 27 August, reached Mumbai on the morning of 28 August, Thursday, with hundreds of vehicles. The Vashi bridge and surrounding stretches including the Palaspe–Gavanphata–Palm Beach Road corridor were reserved exclusively for the convoy.