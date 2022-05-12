South-West Monsoon to reach South Andaman Sea on May 15, may touch Kerala four days ahead too

Southwest Monsoon - considered the real Finance Minister of India - has a wide ranging impact on India's economy with agriculture, economy, trade, travel, almost everything decided by the rainfall quantum and timing.



Former Secretary, Earth Sciences, M Rajeevan Nair, said: "Generally SouthWest Monsoon reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands by May 19-20. This time it is at least a week in advance."



He said, there is no direct correlation between the arrival of SW monsoon at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and that at Kerala. "However, the extended range forecast of IMD shows that conditions will turn favourable, and Kerala will most likely receive southwest monsoon rainfall by May 26."



The heavy rainfall that Kerala has been witnessing for at least the last two days is a side impact of the Cyclone Asani and its remnant system on the east coast, but things would change in the next two days.