Southern Tamil Nadu goes under water

Villages, towns, roads and highways in several regions of southern Tamil Nadu including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi just resemble rivers in spate.

As flood water gushed out, onto the residential neighbourhoods and roads, houses were inundated and people were marooned.

At Seevalaperi in Tirunelveli, residents huddled on the terrace of a few two-storied houses. Similar was the scene at Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli. Over 100 houses at Nesavalar Colony in Nagercoil were inundated and they were evacuated by the authorities and sent to relief centres. Several residents said they have never seen such extremely heavy rainfall and flooding.

Using ropes, local people and Fire and Rescue Service and disaster response teams helped those stranded amid flooded streams reach safe locations. At Krishnaberi in Tirunelveli, local people mobilised resources to rescue the stranded residents.

The huge volume of water flowing in waterfalls including Courtallam and Agasthiyar looked like multiple cloudbursts happening continuously.

Due to soil erosion, the ballast over which railway tracks were fixed firmly was washed away in Srivaikundam and iron tracks with only supporting cement slabs dangling precariously.