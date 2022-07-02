Southwest monsoon covered entire country six days ahead: IMD

The IMD data shows that in the last 20 years, the SW monsoon had covered the whole country exactly on July 8 only once, in 2011. The earliest it had covered the whole country was in 2013 on June 16 while the most delayed was in 2006 when it covered the whole country on July 24.



After hitting the Kerala coast on May 27, three days ahead of its scheduled arrival, the monsoon has had slow progress over the south peninsular areas and central India. Then, in absence of favourable systems, rather because of a weak system, there was no advancement of monsoon for four to five days in between before finally it touched Delhi NCR and large parts of NW Indian plains on June 30, three days behind schedule.