Southwest monsoon likely to reach Andaman Sea ahead of schedule this week

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands later this week, with the India Meteorological Department indicating that conditions are becoming favourable for its onset over the region.

In its daily weather bulletin issued on Tuesday, the IMD said the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and adjoining islands towards the end of the week.

If the forecast materialises, the onset over the south Andaman Sea would occur around five to six days ahead of the normal schedule. Last year, the monsoon reached the region on 13 May. Climatologically, the normal date for monsoon onset over the Andaman Sea region is around 22 May.

The advance of the monsoon into the Andaman region is considered the first major indicator of the seasonal progression of the southwest monsoon towards mainland India. The normal onset date over Kerala is 1 June, marking the formal beginning of the country’s four-month rainy season.

However, meteorologists have repeatedly stressed that an early onset over the Andaman Sea does not necessarily indicate either an early arrival over mainland India or above-normal seasonal rainfall.

Low-pressure system developing over Bay of Bengal

The IMD on Monday had also reported the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. According to the weather department, the system continues to persist over the region and is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours.