SP, BSP slam Centre over Agnipath scheme

"The youths are feeling disappointed and there is also a feeling of fear and insecurity towards their future. This will prove to be fatal for the country's development. The responsibility of the government is to improve the present and shape up the country's future. The opposition to the BJP from all sides shows it has lost its support base," he tweeted.



The Centre had last week unveiled the Agnipath scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the Army, Navy and Air Force, largely on a four-year contract. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year's recruitment to 23 years.