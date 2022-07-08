SP loses leader of opposition's post in UP Vidhan Parishad

Ten members of the council retired on Thursday, bringing down the strength of SP.



Principal secretary, UP legislative council, Rajesh Singh issued the notification about the derecognition of Lal Bihari Yadav as the leader of opposition in the council.



Yadav now continues as the leader of the SP group in the council. Lal Bihari Yadav became the leader of opposition in the UP legislative council on May 27 after his party's Sanjay Lathar's membership ended. Prior to Yadav, Lathar held the post.



Others whose tenure ended on Thursday include Congress' Deepak Singh, SP's Shatrudh Prakash, Jagjivan Prasad, Balram Yadav, Dr Kamlesh Kumar Pathak, Ranvijay Singh and Ram Sundar Das Nishad.