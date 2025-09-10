SP MLA Manoj Paras sent to jail in 2020 attempt-to-murder case

A special MP–MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has rejected the bail plea of the Samajwadi Party MLA from Nagina, Manoj Paras, in connection with a 2020 attempt-to-murder case, officials said on 10 September, Wednesday.

Additional district government counsel Jitendra Chauhan said that a villager, Chhatar Singh of Raseedpur Garhi, had lodged a complaint alleging that he was attacked with knives on Jhalu road on 29 September 2020.