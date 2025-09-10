Nation

SP MLA Manoj Paras sent to jail in 2020 attempt-to-murder case

The MLA appeared before the court on 9 September, where his bail application was rejected. He has been sent to jail

MLA Manoj Paras out campaigning
A special MP–MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has rejected the bail plea of the Samajwadi Party MLA from Nagina, Manoj Paras, in connection with a 2020 attempt-to-murder case, officials said on 10 September, Wednesday.

Additional district government counsel Jitendra Chauhan said that a villager, Chhatar Singh of Raseedpur Garhi, had lodged a complaint alleging that he was attacked with knives on Jhalu road on 29 September 2020.

Along with some other Samajwadi Party leaders, Paras, a former minister and sitting MLA, was named as an accused in the case.

Non-bailable warrants were subsequently issued against him.

On 9 September, Tuesday, Paras had appeared before the court of Judge Shantanu Tyagi, who rejected his bail application and sent him to jail, Chauhan said.

