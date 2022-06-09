SP MLC booked for hateful remarks against Lord Shiva

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLC, Lal Bihari Yadav, in the Kanth police station of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Lord Shiva.

Yadav has been booked under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC.

The case was registered after the Bajrang Dal workers complained about the remarks made by the SP leader.