SP-rank officer may be asked to monitor registration of sedition FIRs: Centre to SC

With regard to pending sedition cases, the Centre suggested that hearing on bail pleas in such matters may be expedited as the government did not know the gravity of offence in each case and they may have terror or money laundering angles.



"Ultimately, pending cases are before judicial forum and we need to trust courts," the law officer told the bench which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.



The proceedings are on.



On Tuesday, the bench had asked the Centre make its stand clear within 24 hours on keeping the pending sedition cases in abeyance to protect the interests of citizens already booked and not registering fresh cases till the government's re-examination of the colonial-era penal law is over.