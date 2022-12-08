SP stuns critics, leads in Mainpuri, Rampur, Khatauli

Even as counting reaches the halfway mark, the Samajwadi Party is leading in one Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats that went to polls on December 5.



Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri has a comfortable lead of over one lakh votes while BJP's Raghuraj Shakya has lost in his own booth. The performance of Shakya has been dismal in this by-election.



In Khatauli, RLD's Madan Bhaiyya is also leading over BJP's Rajkumari Saini.



Madan Bhaiya (RLD) has got 26,464 votes and Rajkumari Saini (BJP) has bagged 17,980 votes in Khatauli of Muzaffarnagar till the 7th round. Rashtriya Lok Dal's Madan Bhaiya is ahead by 8,484 votes.