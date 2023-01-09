SP to launch 'jail bharo' movement against govt 'atrocities'

Akhilesh was not allowed to meet Manish Agarwal who was arrested in connection with an FIR lodged against him for his alleged involvement with some highly objectionable posts on social media.



Asked about the allegedly objectionable tweets by one of the SP's social media handles against women, Akhilesh said that the ruling BJP should first explain the tweets of one of their youth wing leaders against women.



"They will talk about my family and daughter. She (Richa Rajput) is saying all this because she has the backing of the BJP. Is she not saying it on the directions from the chief minister? Why is he quiet," Akhilesh asked.