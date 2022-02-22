'Spare us, or we may do something drastic': Disha Salian's parents hit out at politicians

Their tearful plea came hours after the BJP State President Chandrakant Patil and MLA Nitesh N. Rane threatened to make a fresh 'mega-expose' claiming it would solve the alleged mystery behind Disha's death.



"The whole matter has been examined by the Mumbai Police, they know everything, we have no problems (with the probe). She had some problems in a business deal and was very disturbed," said her parents.



"We are attempting to put it behind and move ahead in life... But the politicians constantly keep raising her death matter... We are tired of this... Please stop all this and leave us alone," they begged.



They made it clear that Disha was not the manager of the late actor whom she met only once for some costume trials, yet the politicians are trying to "reopen the case".



"She was a sensitive girl and could not handle the setback in her business matters. Yet the media and some politicians have been conveying misleading information which is defaming the Salian family. Let us leave in peace," the aged couple urged.