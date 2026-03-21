Speedboat capsizes in Maldives, Gautam Singhania injured and two Indians missing

A speedboat carrying tourists capsized off the coast of Felidhoo island in the Maldives early on Friday, leaving two Indian nationals missing and injuring Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group.

According to local media reports, seven people were on board the vessel at the time of the incident near Vaavu atoll. The group included two women—a British national and a Russian national—and five Indian men.

Authorities said five passengers were thrown into the sea when the boat overturned, including the Russian woman and four Indian nationals. Rescue teams were able to bring several individuals to safety, including Singhania, who sustained minor injuries and was later discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.