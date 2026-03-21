Speedboat capsizes in Maldives, Gautam Singhania injured and two Indians missing
Raymond Group chairman among those rescued after high-speed vessel overturns near Felidhoo island
A speedboat carrying tourists capsized off the coast of Felidhoo island in the Maldives early on Friday, leaving two Indian nationals missing and injuring Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group.
According to local media reports, seven people were on board the vessel at the time of the incident near Vaavu atoll. The group included two women—a British national and a Russian national—and five Indian men.
Authorities said five passengers were thrown into the sea when the boat overturned, including the Russian woman and four Indian nationals. Rescue teams were able to bring several individuals to safety, including Singhania, who sustained minor injuries and was later discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.
Police confirmed that two Indian nationals remain unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing.
Reports indicated that the speedboat belonged to Singhania’s yacht and was a high-performance vessel designed for fast travel. The accident is believed to have occurred approximately two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo.
The Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard has been leading the search efforts, deploying teams from its Male Area Command to locate the missing individuals.
The circumstances surrounding the capsizing are still under investigation.
With PTI inputs
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