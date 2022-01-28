Spiced Coffee recipes for winter!

Turkish Coffee with Green Cardamom



Preparing an excellent cup of Turkish coffee is a splendid way to show off your coffee-making skills. Turkish coffee brewed in a copper coffee pot is pronounced as Jez-VEY. This coffee brewing method is not filtered, coffee powder is grounded so finely that it resembles flour and becomes part of the drink. It's a very simple brewing technique but needs lots of practice to get a nice foamy head on the top.



Ingredients:



. 2 demi-tasse cup full of cold water



. 2 tbsp extra finely-ground coffee, Dark-roasted Arabica coffee is traditional. Other types of coffee beans will work, and a blend of dark and lighter roasts is enjoyable.



. 1 to 3 tsp sugar, options: There are three sweetness levels for Turkish coffee: "less sweet" uses 1/2 teaspoon of sugar per cup, "medium sweet" uses 1 teaspoon per cup (equal to the amount of coffee), and "extra sweet" uses 2 teaspoons per cup. You can also skip the sugar entirely.



. 1 green cardamom



Directions:



. We are preparing two cups of coffee, pour the water into the cezve. Add sugar and For a hint of spice, add a whole green cardamom pod or just crushed cardamom to the cezve with the coffee.



. Mix well to dissolve together with water, Do not stir after this point.



. Place the cezve on the stovetop over medium heat. After a few minutes, the coffee will rise and foam up.



. Just before it begins to boil, remove the cezve from the heat. Skim off the foam, adding a little to each serving cup. . . Return the cezve to the heat and let it slowly foam up again.



. Pour the coffee very slowly into the serving cups so the foam rises to the top.



. Let the coffee settle for a few minutes, then serve.



Maple and Ginger Iced Cappuccino



This iced cappuccino is magical! It's spicy, calming, delicious and must try coffee for the winter season.



Ingredients:



. 45ml espresso (also can try Moka pot coffee)



. 20ml maple syrup



. Cinnamon 1 stick



. An inch of fresh ginger



. 200 ml milk



. 6-8 ice cubes



Directions:



. In a pan take milk, maple syrup, grated fresh ginger and cinnamon stick, heat it for 5 minutes to make this milk more flavourful.



. Cool down this milk and remove these cinnamon sticks and ginger pieces with the help of a strainer. whip this milk with an electric hand blender to make it foamy.



. In a glass take 6-8 ice cubes, add espresso and top it with milk mixture and some extra foam to create a head.



. For garnish, rim serving glass with maple syrup and cinnamon powder.