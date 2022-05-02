SpiceJet aircraft faces massive turbulence while landing; 40 injured

Andal Airport sources said that the injured passengers were immediately rushed to a local hospital. While some of them were discharged after giving first-aid, others are still under treatment. All of them are said to be out of danger.



Sources said the aircraft took from Mumbai at around 5 p.m. and was supposed to land at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal at around 7.30 p.m.



However, before landing, the aircraft faced mid-air turbulence. The pilot of the aircraft, however, managed the situation and somehow landed at the airport. But, several passengers were injured.