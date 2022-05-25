National

SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; flights delayed

SpiceJet said it faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday morning

PTI

SpiceJet said it faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday morning.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday)," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson said.

