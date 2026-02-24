SpiceJet flight to Leh returns to Delhi after engine problem
Boeing 737 carrying around 150 people lands safely in national capital following mid-air technical issue
A SpiceJet flight bound for Leh was forced to return to Delhi on Tuesday morning after experiencing an engine-related problem, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The Boeing 737 aircraft, operating as flight SG121, was carrying approximately 150 passengers and crew at the time of the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson for SpiceJet confirmed that the aircraft turned back shortly after departure from the national capital due to a technical issue.
“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally,” the spokesperson said.
No injuries were reported. Further details regarding the nature of the engine problem were not immediately disclosed.
