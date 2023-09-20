SpiceJet flights makes emergency landing at Kolkata Airport following crack on window-glass

A SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Wednesday after a crack was noticed on the window-glass of the flight.

A total of 176 passengers and six cabin- crews were on board. However, the aircraft landed safely without anyone being harmed. However, the development created panic among those on-board.

It is learnt that the said flight, SG-515, took off from the Kolkata Airport for Mumbai at 6.17 a.m. on Wednesday. However, in the mid-air, the cabin-crew noticed a crack on the window-glass of the flight.