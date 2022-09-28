Spike in oil price due to Russia-Ukraine conflict breaking India's back: Jaishankar

Earlier this month, a statement issued by G-7 Finance Ministers said the price cap was specifically designed to reduce Russian revenues and its ability to fund the Ukraine war.



The US has asked India to join the coalition to cap the prices of Russian oil, but New Delhi has said it would "carefully examine" the proposal before taking any decision.



Blinken said the US was working day in, day out both on a short-term basis and a long-term basis to address energy security for Europe and around the world.



"We are working on implementing the oil price cap to keep Russian oil flowing, but at a steep discount. That of course will deny Russia excess revenues that it would use to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine and, at the same time, as I said, keep oil flowing on world markets," he said.



"We're working to continue to surge Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supplies to Europe in cooperation with global partners, including in the Indo-Pacific," Blinken said.



India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.



Last week, Jaishankar met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the UN headquarters and apprised him of India's principled position that emphasises cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue and diplomacy.



On another question about India buying military equipment from sanctions-hit Russia, Jaishankar said: "Where we get our military equipment and platforms from, that is not an issue, which is a new issue or an issue which has particularly changed due to geo-political situations."



"We look at possibility across the world. We look at the quality of technology, the quality of capabilities and the terms at which particular equipment is offered. We exercise a choice which we believe in our national interest," he added.