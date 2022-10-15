Spinners, Renuka, Smriti help India clinch seventh Women's Asia Cup title, outplay Sri Lanka by eight wickets

Spinners and Renuka Thakur gave a stellar show in restricting Sri Lanka to 65/9, before Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 25-ball fifty to help India clinch their seventh Women's Asia Cup title, outplaying Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the title clash at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

On a pitch which was tailor-made for the spinners to excel as the ball kept low and turned square, pacer Renuka Thakur shined with 3/5 in three overs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) and Sneh Rana (2/13) had economical spells with the ball apart from Deepti Sharma conceding just seven runs in her four overs to keep Sri Lanka to 65/9.