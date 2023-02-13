Spreading religious hatred should be treated as 'national crime': Jamiat

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Sunday asserted that efforts to create a rift between people from different religions should be treated as a "national crime", and welcomed the government's outreach to Pasmanda Muslims.

This was stated in a message read by Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani at the conclusion of the three-day 34th general session of the Muslim body at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

"Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind considers religious hatred and sectarianism as the biggest threat to the integrity of the country. It does not match our long-standing heritage and ethos," the message read out by Madani stated.