Sprints, football and badminton too: Moments from Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra roll in

The 52-year-old, who walks about 20 km a day, has been accompanied at various stages by a string of visitors', including celebrities, military veterans, children and elderly Congress workers.



As the yatra entered Kerala and the foot march gained momentum, videos showing Gandhi helping a little girl wear sandals and playing football on the streets with children were widely distributed.



In the Karnataka leg of the yatra, clips of Gandhi holding 75-year-old Siddararamiah's hand and making a run for it in Hiriyur much to the delight of the cheering crowd went viral. Days later, in Mandya, it was the turn of the other chief ministerial aspirant, D K Shivakumar, to sprint with Gandhi.



His mother Sonia Gandhi also joined the yatra in Mandya and images of the son bending down to tie her shoelaces on the road captured much attention. That his back was to the camera and this was not calibrated but spontaneous won him several plaudits on social media.



In Telangana, Rahul Gandhi was seen on the run' again, this time with children and youth and state Congress chief Revanth Reddy joining in.



Also from Telangana came the image of him playing cricket on the road with a boy during the T20 Cricket World Cup fever in the country, and also correcting the technique of a boy showing off karate skills.



In the Telangana leg of the yatra, the Congress leader helped two women who got injured while on the march as part of his procession.