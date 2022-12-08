Getting Latest Election Result...

National

SP's Dimple Yadav leads in Mainpuri

The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat was declared vacant following the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

IANS

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav is leading with 4,800 votes after the third round of counting in Mainpuri.

She has established a lead over her nearest rival Raghuraj Shakya of the BJP.

BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava said that it was too early to make any statement and the party was confident of wresting the seat from SP.

