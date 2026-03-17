Squall brings down mercury in Kolkata by 5 degrees, more thunderstorms likely

A restless night of roaring winds swept through Kolkata, as a fierce squall clocking speeds of up to 72 kmph ushered in an unexpected chill, pulling temperatures down and briefly reviving the fading touch of winter.

By Tuesday morning, the city awoke to a markedly cooler air, with the minimum temperature plunging by over five degrees — from 23.6°C the previous day to 18.4°C — well below seasonal norms. The sudden drop followed a spell of gusty winds and moderate rain, transforming the city’s springtime warmth into a fleeting winter-like calm.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, the unsettled skies are far from done. Moisture-laden winds streaming in from the Bay of Bengal are fuelling a chain of thunderstorms and rain that are expected to linger across south Bengal until Saturday.